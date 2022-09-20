Deals
Man in custody for robbery, firing weapon at Athens car wash

By Javon Williams
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - On Tuesday at 3:49 p.m. the Athens Police Department responded to a reported robbery at Wash N Shine car wash at 1214 US 31 South.

Employees for the car wash reported that a man demanded money while displaying a handgun. The man then fired one round into the ground and left the area.

Officers responded to the scene and started looking for the suspect. A short time later the suspect was taken into custody on McClellan Street, eight minutes away.

The investigation is ongoing. This story will be updated once there is more information.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

