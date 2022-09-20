Man in custody for robbery, firing weapon at Athens car wash

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - On Tuesday at 3:49 p.m. the Athens Police Department responded to a reported robbery at Wash N Shine car wash at 1214 US 31 South.

Employees for the car wash reported that a man demanded money while displaying a handgun. The man then fired one round into the ground and left the area.

Officers responded to the scene and started looking for the suspect. A short time later the suspect was taken into custody on McClellan Street, eight minutes away.

The investigation is ongoing. This story will be updated once there is more information.

