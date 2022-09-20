Lawrence Co. man indicted for kidnapping, assualt

LAWRENCE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Lawrence County man has been indicted by a grand jury on two kidnapping charges and an assault charge.

Court documents allege that Christopher Kerby kidnapped two people, Presley Bradford and Devin Scott.

Kerby allegedly also beat Bradford with the back of an axe handle.

An arrest warrant was filed for Kerby and his bond has been set, totaling $75,000. The two kidnapping charges carry a $30,000 bond each and the assault charge adds on another $15,000.

