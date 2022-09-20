Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Earth, Wind & Fire Ticket Contest

K-9 unit catches woman leaving BNA with suitcase full of drugs

Nashville International Airport (BNA)
Nashville International Airport (BNA)(WSMV)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 8:15 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Narcotics police dogs sniffed out a suitcase containing drugs at Nashville International Airport early Tuesday morning.

According the arrest affidavit, American Airlines flight #1292 arrived just after midnight on Tuesday from Los Angeles and a police dog picked up the odor of narcotics in a black suitcase.

Plain clothes detectives observed 30-year-old Bianca DeShea Thomas intercept the suitcase from a man off the baggage carousel and begin walking toward the exit doors.

Detectives prevented Thomas from leaving and questioned her about the contents of her luggage. Thomas said she didn’t know what was inside and the suitcase didn’t belong to her, the affidavit states.

K-9 Havoc sitting with his discovery this morning at Nashville International Airport.
K-9 Havoc sitting with his discovery this morning at Nashville International Airport.(BNA)

After obtaining a search warrant for the suitcase around 2:15 a.m., detectives discovered it to contain pillows, shirts and blankets that were hiding 14 large vacuum-sealed bags wrapped in cellophane. Each bag contained “a crystalline substance consistent with crystal methamphetamine.” The 14 bags of crystal combined to weigh 31.4 pounds.

Thomas was arrested and charged with felony delivery of a controlled substance. She remains in custody on $100,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mason Sisk walks into the Limestone County Courthouse on Sept. 16, 2022.
New trial date chosen for Mason Sisk following mistrial
According to the Muscle Shoals Police Department, officers, medical personnel and members of...
Muscle Shoals woman killed in motorcycle wreck
Family members said Zakary Stewart, 22, left his home of Cullman, Ala., to work as a car...
Alabama man identified as employee slain at Slidell car dealership
Dowdy was arrested for manslaughter and dangerous dog law.
Dog owner indicted on 2 manslaughter charges in Red Bay dog attacks
Lee Edward McGuire
Decatur man arrested for possession of crack cocaine

Latest News

(Source: MGN)
Lawrence Co. man indicted for kidnapping, assualt
Albertville Aggie Marching Band 2022
Albertville Aggie Band to perform in third Rose Bowl Parade
Huntsville voters head to the polls for municipal runoffs
Voters heading to the polls Tuesday for Huntsville Municipal runoffs
WellStone's impact on the Tennessee Valley
WellStone’s new mental health facility opening soon in Huntsville