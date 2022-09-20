Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Earth, Wind & Fire Ticket Contest

Huntsville City Council to approve $281 million budget

What's inside Huntsville's proposed budget?
By Javon Williams and Romario Gardner
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville City Council is expected to approve the city’s budget Thursday for FY 2023, which begins Oct. 1.

The city’s general budget was set at $281 million by Mayor Tommy Battle and his administrative staff. The city also has two capital improvement funds totaling $104.5 million under council review.

Mayor Battle said the City of Huntsville, the City of Madison and the Madison County Commission, is nearing the official announcement of a partnership with the Alabama Department of Transportation.

The four facilities will split the funding to build seven high-profile roadway properties expected to total nearly $800 million. Talks have been going on for at least a year to bring the funding to fruition.

The budget includes $15 million for Huntsville to contribute to the road construction projects, two of them to improve traffic flow, with more money set aside in future budgets.

The seven projects are as follows:

  • Highway 72 east of I-565 to Shields Road
  • Widening of Highway 53 in northern Madison County from Tauras Drive to Old Railroad Bed Road
  • Widening of I-565 from County Line Road to Wall Triana Highway
  • Improvements to Interchange I-565/Memorial Parkway
  • Widening Highway 72 west of Providence Main to County Line Road in Huntsville and Madison
  • Resolute Way Interchange (directly west of Research Park Boulevard) with access to the Arsenal
  • East Arsenal Connector from the Sparkman Drive exit to Patton Road.

The budget also includes 24 new police posts and 19 new fire and rescue posts. The fire and rescue shock will be used largely to build a new fire station in West Huntsville.

Another item for the budget includes a 5% cost of living adjustment (COLA) for all employees in addition to any tier increases that some employees may be eligible for. It’s the largest raise Battle has proposed in his 14 years as mayor, beating last year’s hefty 3% mark.

In addition to plans to build new streets and widen other streets, the budget also includes a record $19.15 million for street resurfacing, according to Shane Davis, the city’s director of urban and economic development.

Davis said this represents an approximately 30 percent increase in road renewal over last year’s budget.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family members said Zakary Stewart, 22, left his home of Cullman, Ala., to work as a car...
Alabama man identified as employee slain at Slidell car dealership
Mason Sisk walks into the Limestone County Courthouse on Sept. 16, 2022.
New trial date chosen for Mason Sisk following mistrial
Tucker was taken to the Limestone County Detention Center where he was released on a $30,000...
East Limestone High School teacher arrested for sexual relations with a student
Generic graphic.
One dead in single-vehicle crash near Athens
The crash happened Saturday morning.
Driver charged with killing man, having children in car during road rage crash

Latest News

Huntsville municipal runoff election information
Huntsville municipal runoff election information
Governor Kay Ivey attends WellStone ribbon cutting ceremony in Huntsville
Governor Kay Ivey attends WellStone ribbon cutting ceremony in Huntsville
What's inside Huntsville's proposed budget?
What's inside Huntsville's proposed budget?
New trial date chosen for Mason Sisk following mistrial