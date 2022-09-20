Henagar man arrested after leading police pursuit

SYLVANIA, Ala. (WAFF) - A Henagar man was arrested after he led police on a pursuit on Monday.

DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a call that a homicidal and suicidal man was in the Sylvania area. Deputies spotted the vehicle being driven by Charles Timothy Jernigan, 38, and initiated a pursuit.

Deputies stopped the vehicle before it reached downtown Henagar.

Jernigan was charged with second-degree criminal mischief, attempting to elude police, reckless endangerment and combined influence.

