Henagar man arrested after leading police pursuit
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SYLVANIA, Ala. (WAFF) - A Henagar man was arrested after he led police on a pursuit on Monday.
DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a call that a homicidal and suicidal man was in the Sylvania area. Deputies spotted the vehicle being driven by Charles Timothy Jernigan, 38, and initiated a pursuit.
Deputies stopped the vehicle before it reached downtown Henagar.
Jernigan was charged with second-degree criminal mischief, attempting to elude police, reckless endangerment and combined influence.
Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.