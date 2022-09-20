Deals
Heat index reaching triple digits this afternoon

By Eric Burke
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 3:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Good Tuesday morning!  We will start off the day with fair skies and comfortable temperatures in the middle to upper 60s. 

Some areas of patchy fog have developed overnight and will likely stay with us through 8-9 AM.  Today will be another sunny day with unseasonably warm high temperatures reaching the middle 90s, the heat index will climb to about 100 during the afternoon with a light north breeze.  Skies stay clear overnight with slightly warmer low temps in the upper 60s, areas of patchy fog will be expected again for Wednesday morning’s commute.  Wednesday is the last full day of summer and will be a hot one, record breaking warmth is possible as our high temperatures will climb into the upper 90s! 

The timing of Thursday’s cold front will determine how warm we get into the afternoon, highs will be in the upper 80s to middle 90s with more sunshine.  The cold front will come through dry and will knock down our temperatures for Friday, highs will be more seasonal in the low to middle 80s.  The weekend forecast also looks a bit cooler with highs in the middle to upper 80s for Saturday and Sunday.  Isolated to scattered showers and storms will be expected on Sunday.

