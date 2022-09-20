Hazmat crews investigate fuel spill at Goose Pond Colony Marina

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - An oil spill at the Goose Pond Colony Marina in Scottsboro led to hazmat crews being called to follow up and make sure the water is as clean and as safe as it can be.

The spill happened around 3 p.m. on Monday.

The general manager of the Goose Pond Colony Resort, Lyle Sosebee said that he and his staffers received reports of the smell of fuel. After checking it out, members of the marina’s fuel spill program determined there was indeed fuel in the water. Mitigation and cleanup efforts began immediately.

Hazmat crews are working to clean an oil spill in Scottsboro. (waff)

The hazmat team determined the marina workers did an efficient cleanup job.

“It was a very small spill and we were able to contain it really quick and we’ve had no signs of anything along those lines at the moment,” Sosebee said.

Sosebee said that the fuel spill came from a boat that was getting fuel, and transferring fuel from one tank to another. When this happened, Sosebee thinks the boaters inadvertently spilled some into the water.

Since the marina is in a self-contained cove, there is no risk of the fuel spill spreading to other parts of the lake.

