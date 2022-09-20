Colbert Co. man charged with manslaughter for Sunday shooting

COLBERT Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Colbert County man was arrested and charged with manslaughter following a shooting that took place Sunday morning in Leighton.

Court documents show a detailed description from an investigator with the Colbert County Sheriff’s Office about what he saw when responding to a reported shooting at the Stars Nightclub in Leighton.

In his description, investigator Daniel Cruise says upon arrival, he spoke with a deputy who said that when he arrived there was a man surrendering himself in the roadway.

The deputy told Cruise that the man had identified himself as the shooter involved in the incident. Cruise then discovered a dead body near the building with a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim was identified by family members as Donquis Brewer.

Cruise says that the suspect was taken to the Colbert County Sheriff’s Office where he was identified as Marcus Andrews. After reading Andrews his Miranda Rights, Cruise began an interview with Andrews.

During his interview, Andrews said that he arrived at the nightclub around 2 a.m. Sept 18 by himself. He says that he was standing in the parking lot when he was approached by the Brewer.

Andrews says that they got into a verbal argument then the victim made a threat toward him and started walking toward his vehicle. Andrews then told the Brewer that he would shoot him if he continued to enter the vehicle and grab a weapon.

The victim got to his vehicle at which point Andrews pulled out his gun, pointed it at the victim and fired a shot at the vehicle. Andrews says that after firing one shot at Brewer’s door, Brewer got out and fired two or three rounds from a gun he described as an AR-style weapon.

Following that, Andrews returned fire as the two maneuvered through the parking lot shooting at each other at which point Andrews shot the victim in the head killing him.

Andrews says that he then walked to the road and called law enforcement to inform them that he had shot someone.

Cruise says that he and a Sargeant with the Colbert County Sheriff’s Office found a bullet hole located in the vehicle’s passenger door. The hole would be consistent with what Andrews said regarding where he was standing and shooting.

Andrews also mentioned that Brewer shot at him with an AR-style gun but detectives did not find it on the scene. Detectives did find a 223 spent casing located near the victim’s body, however.

Detectives also determined that the rest of Andrews’ description of the events including the way they moved and where he was shooting from was consistent with evidence found on the scene.

There were no witnesses to the shooting although there were a lot of people there that night.

Andrews’ family told investigator Cruise that Andrews is dating a former girlfriend of Brewer and that the ongoing feud between the two may have led to the shooting.

Andrews was charged with manslaughter and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle. He was taken to the Colbert County Jail where he is being held on a $60,000 bond.

