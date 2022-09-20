Deals
Blount Co. Sheriff: Investigation into hot car death of 2-year-old boy underway

By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ONEONTA, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities in Oneonta are investigating what they say is the death of a child left in a hot car on Tuesday, according to the Blount County Sheriff’s Office.

The Oneonta Police Department, Blount County Sheriff’s Office, Blount County DHR, and Blount County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the death of a two-year-old boy.

Police say family members found the toddler in a vehicle at approximately 3:06 p.m. The child was discovered inside the car at a daycare; however, the child was not under the supervision of the daycare facility.

A family member transported/found him dead around 3 p.m. at the facility, according to police. The child may have been inside the car for an extended time throughout the day.

The case is under investigation, and investigators may provide updates in the coming days.


