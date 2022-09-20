Deals
Albertville Aggie Band to perform in third Rose Bowl Parade

Albertville Aggie Marching Band 2022
Albertville Aggie Marching Band 2022
By Nick Kremer
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Albertville Aggie Marching Band announced that it will be performing in the 2024 Rose Bowl Parade.

The 2024 parade will mark the Aggie Band’s third time playing in the Rose Bowl Parade. The previous two times occurred in 2011 and 2018.

The Rose Bowl Parade is held in Pasadena, California typically held on New Year’s Day. The route of the parade covers 5.5 miles.

In Pasadena, California, a big comeback for the Rose Parade is on tap. The 133-year-old...
In Pasadena, California, a big comeback for the Rose Parade is on tap. The 133-year-old tradition came to a halt last year because of COVID-19.

Following the parade is the Rose Bowl game which is usually played by the top team from the PAC 12 and the top team from the BIG 10. The game is also one of the six bowl games that has been used in the College Football Playoff.

Night time shot of the stadium at night as Badgers take on the Ducks (WMTV)
Night time shot of the stadium at night as Badgers take on the Ducks

Currently, the Albertville Aggie Marching Band has 340 members from grades 9-12.

The Albertville Aggie Marching Band’s director, Taylor Cash said he began the application process back in Jan. and has compiled photos, videos and a full resume in time for a May deadline. Cash was then told via Zoom by the president of the Tournament of Roses that the band would be invited.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

