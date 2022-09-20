Deals
Alabama’s 2023 football schedule released

Texas is coming to Tuscaloosa.
Alabama vs ULM
Alabama vs ULM(UA Athletics)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama football schedule for 2023 is set.

The Crimson Tide is set to compete in 12 contests during the regular season, including five on the road and seven in Tuscaloosa.

For the second straight year, Alabama will kick off its season at home with Middle Tennessee visiting Bryant-Denny Stadium on Sept. 2. On Sept. 9, the Crimson Tide will host Texas in Tuscaloosa. It will mark the first trip for the Longhorns to Tuscaloosa since 1902.

Here’s the full schedule:

2023 ALABAMA FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Sept. 2              MIDDLE TENNESSEE

Sept. 9              TEXAS

Sept. 16            at South Florida

Sept. 23            OLE MISS

Sept. 30            at Mississippi State

Oct. 7                ARKANSAS

Oct. 14              TEXAS A&M

Oct. 21              Tennessee

Oct. 28              Open Date

Nov. 4               LSU

Nov. 11             at Kentucky

Nov. 18             Chattanooga

Nov. 25             at Auburn

