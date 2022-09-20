Alabama’s 2023 football schedule released
Texas is coming to Tuscaloosa.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama football schedule for 2023 is set.
The Crimson Tide is set to compete in 12 contests during the regular season, including five on the road and seven in Tuscaloosa.
For the second straight year, Alabama will kick off its season at home with Middle Tennessee visiting Bryant-Denny Stadium on Sept. 2. On Sept. 9, the Crimson Tide will host Texas in Tuscaloosa. It will mark the first trip for the Longhorns to Tuscaloosa since 1902.
Here’s the full schedule:
2023 ALABAMA FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Sept. 2 MIDDLE TENNESSEE
Sept. 9 TEXAS
Sept. 16 at South Florida
Sept. 23 OLE MISS
Sept. 30 at Mississippi State
Oct. 7 ARKANSAS
Oct. 14 TEXAS A&M
Oct. 21 Tennessee
Oct. 28 Open Date
Nov. 4 LSU
Nov. 11 at Kentucky
Nov. 18 Chattanooga
Nov. 25 at Auburn
Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.
Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.