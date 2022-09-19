Why we’re eating Dunkin’ in hopes to support local families

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Dunkin’ is bringing back the fundraiser so many of us love.

September is National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and if you buy a $2 Gold Joy Donut at Dunkin’, you’re also donating helpful funds to families in Huntsville! The fundraiser lasts through September 28th and 100% of the proceeds are given to Huntsville Hospital for Women and Children.

Payton talked with Decmber Guzzo with Huntsville Hospital for Women & Children’s St. Jude Affiliate Clinic to learn more about how this money impacts families who visit the clinic and more ways to get involved.

So if you need an excuse to go buy donuts, this is it!

