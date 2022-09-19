Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Earth, Wind & Fire Ticket Contest

Why we’re eating Dunkin’ in hopes to support local families

By Anna Mahan
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Dunkin’ is bringing back the fundraiser so many of us love.

September is National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and if you buy a $2 Gold Joy Donut at Dunkin’, you’re also donating helpful funds to families in Huntsville! The fundraiser lasts through September 28th and 100% of the proceeds are given to Huntsville Hospital for Women and Children.

Payton talked with Decmber Guzzo with Huntsville Hospital for Women & Children’s St. Jude Affiliate Clinic to learn more about how this money impacts families who visit the clinic and more ways to get involved.

So if you need an excuse to go buy donuts, this is it!

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family members said Zakary Stewart, 22, left his home of Cullman, Ala., to work as a car...
Alabama man identified as employee slain at Slidell car dealership
Mason Sisk walks into the Limestone County Courthouse on Sept. 16, 2022.
New trial date chosen for Mason Sisk following mistrial
Tucker was taken to the Limestone County Detention Center where he was released on a $30,000...
East Limestone High School teacher arrested for sexual relations with a student
Generic graphic.
One dead in single-vehicle crash near Athens
The crash happened Saturday morning.
Driver charged with killing man, having children in car during road rage crash