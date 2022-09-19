‘Thanks for letting me be your Senator’: U.S. Senator Richard Shelby recounts 4 decades in office

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - United States Senator Richard Shelby spoke from the U.S. Space and Rocket Center on Monday.

Sen. Shelby is nearing the end of his final term in congress which has spanned nearly four decades.

In his time in office, Sen. Shelby has been an advocate for NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center’s role in space science. He has also been instrumental in helping grow Huntsville and the entire state.

While at the podium, Sen. Shelby recounted a number of major projects he was a part of in Huntsville over his 44 years in Washington.

“I give a lot of thanks for letting me be one of your two U.S. senators for so long,” Sen. Shelby said. “We have a few months left and I hope we have a good finish on the way out.”

Sen. Shelby talked about the influx of FBI jobs coming to Huntsville and north Alabama.

“They like what you have here,” Shelby said. “Everything is on the cutting edge that is going to come here.”

When asked about upcoming defense spending bills, Sen. Shelby had a strong message about the state of U.S. foreign relations.

“People who worry about Russia need to start worrying about China,” Shelby said. “China is going to be our biggest economic competitor...already is.”

