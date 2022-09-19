Muscle Shoals woman killed in motorcycle wreck

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - A 38-year-old woman was killed in a motorcycle wreck on Sept. 16.

According to the Muscle Shoals Police Department, officers, medical personnel and members of the Muscle Shoals Fire Department responded to a wreck on Ashley Drive around 9:30 p.m. Cassandra Joy Seal was pronounced dead on the scene by the Colbert County Coroner.

Aaron Matthew Steber, 34, was taken to Huntsville Hospital to be treated for injuries. Steber is expected to make a full recovery, according to Huntsville Hospital staff.

The Muscle Shoals Police Department Traffic Homicide Investigators are investigating the wreck.

