Motorcycle racers from all over the world are hitting the track in Birmingham

By Anna Mahan
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Racers and fans from all over the world will soon be headed to Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham.

That’s where the MotoAmerica Superbikes Championship is taking place September 23 - 25. Over 120 riders are competing for one of the biggest competitions in the sport. Bring the family and enjoy some food, stunt shows and racing!

Payton talked with racer Mathew Scholtz who is looking to race his way out of fourth place and onto the podium at Barber!

For more information and tickets, visit MotoAmerica.com.

