Lawsuit: Dothan McDonalds serves chemicals to customer

“I took a sip, and immediately my mouth and throat went numb, then started burning. Now I have permanent scarring in my throat and may need corrective surgery,” the customer claims.
(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A lawsuit has been filed against McDonald’s restaurant in Dothan alleging that a customer was served chemicals that caused her ongoing health problems.

It claims that in December 2020 Sherry Head pulled to the drive-thru and ordered a caramel macchiato but instead of that beverage, chemicals were poured into the cup she received.

“I took a sip, and immediately my mouth and throat went numb, then started burning. Now I have permanent scarring in my throat and may need corrective surgery,” Head said in a statement released by her attorneys.

After realizing liquid in the cup was not coffee, Head pulled back to the drive-through where she requested assistance but, per the lawsuit, employees ignored her pleas and Head had to call 911 herself.

“When first responders arrived, McDonald’s employees again refused to help, denying the requests from medical personnel to show them the bottle of the chemical that had been served to her, despite Sherry needing emergency care,” said Alyssa Baxley, Head’s attorney.

The lawsuit alleges that Head, who lives in DeFuniak Springs, suffers throat and other issues, and may need surgery to repair damage caused by the chemicals intended to clean the restaurant’s coffee makers.

The lawsuit filed on Monday in Houston County Circuit Court demands $3 million in compensatory damages and $10 million in punitive damages.

It names McDonald’s near Montgomery Highway and Ross Clark Circle and Murphy Family Restaurants, the franchisee, as defendants.

A request for comment has been sent to Murphy Family Restaurants.

