Huntsville Police to host Halloween party at the Orion Amphitheater

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department will be hosting a free Halloween party in Oct. at the Orion Amphitheater.

The Huntsville Police Department says that the event will be free to anyone in the community and open for people of all ages. The event will be held on Oct. 22 from 2-9 p.m. with a haunted house opening at 5 p.m.

The party will feature spooky activities, candy, live music and police demonstrations. Food trucks and vendors will also be at the event.

Click here for more information and to RSVP.

