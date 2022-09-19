Huntsville officials celebrate groundbreaking of federal courthouse building

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle and other city officials were on site for the groundbreaking of the new federal courthouse building in Huntsville on Monday.

The courthouse will be home to the United States District Court of North Alabama when it is completed. The courthouse will have five courtrooms once completed.

Mayor Battle said the courthouse will have a strong reflection of what the city of Huntsville is about.

“The federal courthouse will give us a chance to make sure we have justice throughout this area, but it will also give us a chance to have a facility that reflects what this city is, what this state is [and] what this country is,” Mayor Battle said.

The building is expected to be complete by August 2024.

