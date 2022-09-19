Deals
Huntsville municipal runoff election information

"Get Out the Vote" organizers said they are trying to help the community become better informed.
By Javon Williams
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Tuesday, September 20 the municipal runoff election for City Council District 2 and Huntsville City Schools Board of Education District will occur. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and only voters in those districts will cast ballots.

The candidates for City Council District 2 are David Little and Bill Yell. Little received 43% of the votes while Yell received 24%.

David Little (left), Bill Yell (right)
David Little (left), Bill Yell (right)(WAFF)

The candidates for Huntsville City Schools Board of Education District are Andrea Alvarez, who received 48% of the vote, and competitor Angela McClure who received 27%.

Angela McClure (left) , Andrea Alvarez (right)
Angela McClure (left) , Andrea Alvarez (right)(WAFF)

Election Information

For information about the candidates and to view sample ballots, you can visit HuntsvilleAL.gov/Elections.

Absentee voting

Absentee ballots must be postmarked Monday, Sept. 19 and received by noon Sept. 20 to be counted. Voters can also hand deliver their ballots to an absentee election manager by 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

Polling places

Voters who do not know their precinct can enter their name and date of birth at myinfo.alabamavotes.gov/voterview.

Results and canvassing

When polls close, votes will be tallied at the Madison County Courthouse in downtown Huntsville. The City will share official election results on its website after they have been canvased by the Council at 2:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26. Provisional ballots will be opened and considered at that time.

Oath of office

The City will swear in elected officials during an oath of office ceremony Monday, Nov. 7.

