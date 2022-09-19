Deals
Huntsville Fire & Rescue responding to structure fire

A photo of a fire truck.(MGN)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 10:53 AM CDT
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Fire and Rescue is working to extinguish a fire on Greenleaf Dr. Monday morning.

According to Huntsville Fire and Rescue, multiple units are at 12216 Greenleaf Dr. working to put out a fire.

In a press release, Huntsville Fire and Rescue urges people to avoid the area at this time.

The street is located in South Huntsville.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

