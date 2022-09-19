Deals
Governor Kay Ivey attends WellStone ribbon cutting ceremony in Huntsville

The Governor spoke in Huntsville on Monday
By Nick Kremer
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey visited Huntsville Monday for the grand opening of the WellStone Emergency Services Crisis Center.

Ivey spoke briefly prior to the ribbon-cutting ceremony. The WellStone Crisis Center features 16 beds and 15 recliners and will provide services for people undergoing mental health or substance-use issues.

The grand opening of WellStone Crisis Service Center is a great reminder of the legacy left by the first female Governor of Alabama Lurleen Wallace,” Gov. Ivey said. “It’s time...it’s been time for Alabama to focus on mental health.”

“WellStone will serve as a place for communities, law enforcement and first responders to take individuals suffering from mental health and substance abuse crises.”

Alabama Department of Mental Health Commissioner Kimberly Boswell and the Executive Director of the crisis center Jeremy Blair joined Gov. Ivey at the event.

