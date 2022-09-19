Former HPD officer facing capital murder charge gets new attorney

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Former Huntsville Police Department officer David McCoy has a new attorney after his previous attorney withdrew from the case.

According to online court documents, attorney Brian Clark withdrew from the case because he will be the Assistant District Attorney in Lawrence County starting Nov. 1. The request to formally withdraw from the trial was submitted on Aug. 27.

Bruce Gardner filed to represent McCoy on Aug. 29.

McCoy is accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend, 26-year-old Courtney Spraggins in mid-January. McCoy was off-duty at the time and the murder occurred at the Weston Ranch Apartments.

