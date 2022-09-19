Deals
Former HPD officer facing capital murder charge gets new attorney

Former Huntsville Police Officer David McCoy.
Former Huntsville Police Officer David McCoy.(WAFF)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Former Huntsville Police Department officer David McCoy has a new attorney after his previous attorney withdrew from the case.

According to online court documents, attorney Brian Clark withdrew from the case because he will be the Assistant District Attorney in Lawrence County starting Nov. 1. The request to formally withdraw from the trial was submitted on Aug. 27.

Bruce Gardner filed to represent McCoy on Aug. 29.

READ MORE: Mother speaks out after pregnant daughter allegedly shot, killed by Huntsville Police Officer

McCoy is accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend, 26-year-old Courtney Spraggins in mid-January. McCoy was off-duty at the time and the murder occurred at the Weston Ranch Apartments.

