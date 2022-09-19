Foggy start this morning, 90s for highs through Thursday

Areas of patchy but dense fog have developed for the morning commute hours, temperatures are comfortable in the low to middle 60s with fair skies overhead.

We are looking at plenty of sunshine through the morning into the afternoon hours, highs today will reach the upper 80s to lower 90s. The light NNW wind will keep our dew points comfortable through the day. Skies will stay clear overnight with mild lows in the middle 60s, areas of patchy fog will again be expected for Tuesday’s commute. High pressure will stay in command for Tuesday and Wednesday with more sunshine and unseasonably warm high temperatures in the middle to upper 90s!

We are waiting for a cold front to sweep through on Thursday, this front will come through dry with no rain showers or storms expected. High temperatures behind the front will be more seasonal in the middle to upper 80s for Friday into the weekend. We have very isolated showers and storms returning to the forecast by Sunday into Monday of next week.

