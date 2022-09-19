First Alert Forecast A hot start to the work week with highs building back into he middle to upper 90s for the end of summer. We are tracking a cold front that will move in the first day of Fall. This front won’t bring any rain but by Thursday afternoon a north wind will start ushering in cooler and drier air. Friday and Saturday should be fantastic with highs in the lower to middle 80s and morning lows in the 50s. Another disturbance will bring a chance for scattered thunderstorms Sunday afternoon and evening. A cooler weather pattern will move in next week. Have a great night!

Fall Cold Front (None)