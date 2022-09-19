Decatur man arrested for possession of crack cocaine

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Decatur man was arrested and charged after investigators with the Decatur Police Department found multiple baggies of crack cocaine in his possession.

Lee Edward McGuire, 44, was stopped by Decatur Police Department Vice/Narcotics Unit investigators on Sept. 16. Investigators attempted to make a traffic stop, but McGuire eluded the investigators before being stopped on Beltline Road.

While McGuire was fleeing from investigators, he was seen throwing objects out of his car.

Investigators found crack cocaine, a loaded firearm and a large amount of United States currency.

McGuire was charged with attempting to flee/elude, carrying a pistol without a permit and unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

McGuire was booked into the Morgan County Jail in lieu of a $34,000 bond.

