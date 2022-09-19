Deals
Decatur City Council approves city employee raises

The Decatur City Council voted to approve the raise the pay for city government employees by 6%...
The Decatur City Council voted to approve the raise the pay for city government employees by 6% on Monday.(City of Decatur)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur City Council voted in favor of raising the pay for city employees by 6% on Monday.

The city council held its monthly meeting on Monday morning and approved Resolution No. 22-246 by a vote of 3-2. This resolution states, “the City’s Job Classification and Pay Structure (Grade/Step Matrix) will be adjusted by a market based factor of 6%.”

A spokesperson for the city said all full-time employees will get the raise.

The raise will go into effect on Oct. 3 and be included in the 2023 budget for the City of Decatur. A spokesperson for the city said council passed the 2023 budget as well on Monday.

FY23 Proposed Job Class Pay Plan by Charles Montgomery on Scribd

