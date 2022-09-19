Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Earth, Wind & Fire Ticket Contest

Concerned citizens intercept kidnapping of 1-year-old girl, police say

Michael Flann Neal Jr., 36, is charged with second-degree kidnapping and drug possession.
Michael Flann Neal Jr., 36, is charged with second-degree kidnapping and drug possession.(Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office)
By Dakota News Now staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KSFY/Gray News) – Concerned citizens in South Dakota are being credited with stopping an attempted kidnapping by flagging down police about a suspicious person carrying a 1-year-old child.

The Sioux Falls Police Department said officers were driving around Saturday morning when a group flagged them down and directed them to a man who was carrying the child.

Officers stopped the man, identified as 36-year-old Michael Flann Neal Jr., who initially said he was being shot at and was concerned for his safety. Neal also told officers he was the child’s uncle but failed to provide the names of the child’s parents.

Officers arrested Neal for an outstanding warrant. Soon after, police received a call saying the 1-year-old who had been with Neal was taken from her home.

Police said the investigation revealed that Neal was loosely acquainted with the child’s parents, and while they were at work, he went to their apartment, forced his way inside, pushed past the child’s caretaker, took the child and left.

Officials have not determined a motive.

Neal is charged with second-degree kidnapping and drug possession.

Copyright 2022 KSFY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family members said Zakary Stewart, 22, left his home of Cullman, Ala., to work as a car...
Alabama man identified as employee slain at Slidell car dealership
Mason Sisk walks into the Limestone County Courthouse on Sept. 16, 2022.
New trial date chosen for Mason Sisk following mistrial
Tucker was taken to the Limestone County Detention Center where he was released on a $30,000...
East Limestone High School teacher arrested for sexual relations with a student
Generic graphic.
One dead in single-vehicle crash near Athens
The crash happened Saturday morning.
Driver charged with killing man, having children in car during road rage crash

Latest News

The Decatur City Council voted to approve the raise the pay for city government employees by 6%...
Decatur City Council approves city employee raises
FILE - Adnan Syed enters Courthouse East prior to a hearing on Feb. 3, 2016, in Baltimore....
‘Serial’ case: Adnan Syed released, conviction tossed
Dog owner indicted on 2 manslaughter charges in Red Bay dog attacks
Decatur man charged with murder for 2021 domestic violence stabbing
People gather outside after a magnitude 7.6 earthquake was felt in Mexico City, Monday, Sept....
Strong earthquake shakes Mexico’s Pacific coast; 1 killed