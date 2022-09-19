Deals
48 Blitz: Week 5 marks the halfway point for the 2022 season

By Nick Kremer
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Teams are hitting their stride as we reach the halfway point of the 2022 season, check below to see who your team plays this week.

All week 5 games are scheduled to be played on Friday this week with a lot of region play. Some non-region play includes Madison County (4A) hosting Madison Academy (3A) and Ider (2A) traveling to Valley Head (1A).

Ider at Valley Head

Brindlee Mountain at Woodville

Cold Springs at Shoals Christian

Curry at Vina

West End at Sand Rock

Westbrook Christian at Section

East Lawrence at Hatton

Lauderdale County at Lexington

Waterloo at Sheffield

Fyffe at Plainview

Weaver at Asbury

Lindsay Lane at Danville

Carbon Hill at Phil Campbell

Colbert County at Deshler

Westminster Christian at Central Florence

Clements at DAR

Madison Academy at Madison County

Fort Payne at Arab

Elkmont at Ardmore

Southside-Gadsden at Boaz

Southeastern at Crossville

Priceville at Scottsboro

Sardis at Brewer

West Limestone at East Limestone

Hanceville at Lawrence County

Mars Hill Bible at Russellville

Douglas at West Point

Tanner at Columbia

James Clemens at Muscle Shoals

Guntersville at Buckhorn

Gardendale at Austin

Minor at Florence

Mae Jemison at Huntsville

North Jackson at South Pittsburg (TN)

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Lauderdale County won 29-0.
Lauderdale County shut out Colbert County
Colbert Heights won, 52-38.
Colbert Heights defeats Clements
Decatur beats Hazel Green 48-14
Decatur beats Hazel Green 48-14
Randolph won, 53-20.
Randolph defeats Westminster Christian