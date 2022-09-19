48 Blitz: Week 5 marks the halfway point for the 2022 season
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Teams are hitting their stride as we reach the halfway point of the 2022 season, check below to see who your team plays this week.
All week 5 games are scheduled to be played on Friday this week with a lot of region play. Some non-region play includes Madison County (4A) hosting Madison Academy (3A) and Ider (2A) traveling to Valley Head (1A).
Ider at Valley Head
Brindlee Mountain at Woodville
Cold Springs at Shoals Christian
Curry at Vina
West End at Sand Rock
Westbrook Christian at Section
East Lawrence at Hatton
Lauderdale County at Lexington
Waterloo at Sheffield
Fyffe at Plainview
Weaver at Asbury
Lindsay Lane at Danville
Carbon Hill at Phil Campbell
Colbert County at Deshler
Westminster Christian at Central Florence
Clements at DAR
Madison Academy at Madison County
Fort Payne at Arab
Elkmont at Ardmore
Southside-Gadsden at Boaz
Southeastern at Crossville
Priceville at Scottsboro
Sardis at Brewer
West Limestone at East Limestone
Hanceville at Lawrence County
Mars Hill Bible at Russellville
Douglas at West Point
Tanner at Columbia
James Clemens at Muscle Shoals
Guntersville at Buckhorn
Gardendale at Austin
Minor at Florence
Mae Jemison at Huntsville
North Jackson at South Pittsburg (TN)
Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.