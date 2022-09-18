Shooter arrested for shooting a motorcyclist Saturday

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - An Athens man was arrested Wednesday for shooting a motorcyclist Saturday afternoon.

According to the Athens Police Department, a 32-year-old man reported that he had been shot in the side while riding his motorcycle in the area of Plainview Circle and Pruit Street.

The man was then taken to the hospital in an ambulance, he was treated and has since been released from the hospital.

The Athens Police Department arrested Willie Johnson, 42, on Wednesday morning and charged him with first-degree assault and possession of a pistol by a violent felon. The gun used in the shooting was recovered Wednesday morning.

