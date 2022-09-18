Deals
Racking Horse World Celebration underway for the final time in Celebration Arena venue

Horse in stall at the Pair of Aces Stables located in the historic Silver Circle Ranch
Horse in stall at the Pair of Aces Stables located in the historic Silver Circle Ranch(Terri Russell)
By D'Quan Lee
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Celebration Arena is hosting it’s 51st annual Racking Horse World Celebration.

But after new owners purchased the building for 2.5 million dollars in July, the longtime event will be finding a new home outside of Priceville.

“There’s people on these grounds that’s been coming to Racking Horse Celebration here their entire lives.”

That’s Bill Stricklend, President of the Racking Horse Breeders’ Association. He knows the sentimental value this year’s event has on many people. He says, even if the event isn’t at Celebration Arena, the show will go on.

“We will have our celebration next year. We will have our spring show next year. We probably just won’t be here,” Bill continued. The breed will continue, our horses will continue to show. It is sad that we have to move our show, but we will survive it and we will be showing our horses next year, absolutely.”

Kenneth Harris is a longtime fan and has been attending and participating in the Racking Horse World Celebration for 30 years. He knows it’s the final year in this venue and decided it was time for one last ride.

“It’s wonderful that I’m able to be here, and I hate... It’s bittersweet that this is the last one, but I wouldn’t miss it for the world,” he said. “You gotta get out there and have fun no matter what you place. Just have fun. And I enjoy riding horses, I’ve ridden them since I was a teenager and I enjoy it, quite a bit.”

There are still seven more days to see the event. Every event starts at 6 o’clock and will end with the crowning of a new World Grand Champion September 24th.

