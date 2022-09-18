One dead in single-vehicle crash near Athens

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed Saturday afternoon after crashing his truck into a tree a few miles north of Athens.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Edgar Vega, 33, of Elkmont was killed when the 2008 Ford F-350 he was driving left the roadway and hit a tree.

The crash occurred on Harvest Rd. around three miles north of Athens.

ALEA says that the man was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division will continue to investigate the crash.

