RAINSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash that occurred Saturday morning in Rainsville.

According to the DeKalb County Coroner, Tom Wilson, a motorcyclist was killed after crashing with a pickup truck on Carlyle Rd.

The coroner said that the driver of the pickup truck was uninjured in the crash.

