Morgan Co. Sheriff’s Office responds to shooting in Somerville

MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting in Somerville Sunday.

According to a Facebook post from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to an incident in the area of Dunn and Adams St.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered someone who had been shot and had minor, non-life-threatening injuries.

The deputies have also made contact with the alleged shooter and say that this is an isolated incident and the scene is secure. Investigators are headed to the scene and more information will be released when it is made available.

