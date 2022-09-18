Madison County home destroyed in Saturday fire

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A fire Saturday afternoon destroyed a Madison County home as firefighters report that 90% of the roof collapsed.

The fire took place on Riverton Rd. just east of Moores Mill. According to firefighters on the scene, no one was injured in the blaze.

Firefighters on the scene say that the home is a total loss and will more than likely not be salvageable. At this time, the American Red Cross is working to help the family.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.