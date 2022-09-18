Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Veterans Day Parade Registration

Madison County home destroyed in Saturday fire

Madison County home destroyed in Saturday fire
By Nick Kremer
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A fire Saturday afternoon destroyed a Madison County home as firefighters report that 90% of the roof collapsed.

The fire took place on Riverton Rd. just east of Moores Mill. According to firefighters on the scene, no one was injured in the blaze.

Firefighters on the scene say that the home is a total loss and will more than likely not be salvageable. At this time, the American Red Cross is working to help the family.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rhonda Barksdale
Franklin Co. bus driver arrested for DUI with 40 children on board
Travian Stover and Tyrecca Thompson were arrested and charged with trafficking fentanyl and...
Lauderdale Co. residents arrested for allegedly distributing purple fentanyl
A dozen teachers from an Iowa-area school say they have been diagnosed with breast cancer...
12 teachers diagnosed with breast cancer in last decade at same school, staff says
Rebecca Austin works at Hamilton Quick Mart, where the teen visited on Aug. 15 or 16, according...
‘She looked bad:’ Observant store clerk saves teen from alleged abuse situation
Louisiana authorities say 21-year-old Allison Rice was shot and killed in her car.
‘Senseless violence’: 21-year-old college student found shot to death in car, police say

Latest News

Police Generic
70-year-old falls to his death at DeKalb Co. park
One dead in DeKalb Co. motorcycle crash
Generic graphic.
One dead in single-vehicle crash near Athens
File photo of police tape.
Athens motorcyclist shot Saturday afternoon