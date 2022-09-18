East Limestone High School teacher charged with a sex act with a student
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Limestone County Sheriffs Office arrested, 25 year old Thomas Blake Tucker. Deputies say they received a tip on a potential inappropriate relationship and during their investigation, they discovered evidence to establish probable cause.
He’s charged with a School Employee Engaging in a Sex Act With A Student Under the Age of 19. Deputies say Tucker was taken into custody at around midnight, September 17th. Tucker has been released from the Limestone County Detention Center on a $30,000 bond.
