East Limestone High School teacher charged with a sex act with a student

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Limestone County Sheriffs Office arrested, 25 year old Thomas Blake Tucker. Deputies say they received a tip on a potential inappropriate relationship and during their investigation, they discovered evidence to establish probable cause.

He’s charged with a School Employee Engaging in a Sex Act With A Student Under the Age of 19. Deputies say Tucker was taken into custody at around midnight, September 17th. Tucker has been released from the Limestone County Detention Center on a $30,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.