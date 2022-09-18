East Limestone High School teacher arrested for sexual relations with a student
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 8:50 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office arrested an East Limestone High School teacher on Sept. 16 after discovering he had sexual relations with a student.
According to a Facebook post from the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, Thomas Tucker, 25, was a teacher/coach at the school and through an investigation, deputies discovered he was engaging in sex acts with a student under the age of 19.
Tucker was taken to the Limestone County Detention Center where he was released on a $30,000 bond.
