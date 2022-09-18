Deals
Beautiful End to the Weekend...Scorching Heat Ahead

First Alert Weather(WAFF)
By Chelsea Aaron
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
It has been another beautiful day across the Valley as we close out your weekend. Temperatures have topped out in the mid and upper 80s with plenty of sunshine. Expect mostly clear and calm conditions throughout the rest of your afternoon and into your evening hours. Overnight lows will stay comfortable dipping back into the mid 60s.

Summer heat will really start intensifying as we head into your next work week with low 90s returning by Monday and mid to upper 90s on Tuesday and Wednesday. These days will likely be the hottest days of the work week and with humidity on the rise, we could see feels like temperatures near or even exceed 100 degrees in several locations, so drink plenty of fluids. The good news is that this mini-heatwave looks to be short-lived with the arrival of a cold front on Thursday. This will bring back cooler and drier air to the region later in the work week and into next weekend as we kick off our first days of the fall season. Rain chances will be staying low for the next seven days.

Fiona has strengthened to a Category One Hurricane and made landfall on the southwestern coast of Puerto Rico. All of Puerto Rico is without power and historic levels of rain up to 25 inches are expected in some areas. Fiona is forecasted to move toward the Dominican Republic and then curve northward into the open Atlantic. No threats are anticipated for the US.

