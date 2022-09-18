Athens motorcyclist shot Saturday afternoon

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A motorcyclist was shot in the side while riding in Athens Saturday afternoon.

According to the Athens Police Department, a 32-year-old man reported that he had been shot in the side while riding his motorcycle in the area of Plainview Circle and Pruit Street.

The man was then taken to the hospital in an ambulance, he was treated and has since been released from the hospital.

The Athens Police Department says that an investigation is ongoing at this time and more information will be released when it is made available.

