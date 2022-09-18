Deals
70-year-old falls to his death at DeKalb Co. park

By Nick Kremer
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GROVE OAK, Ala. (WAFF) - A 70-year-old man fell to his death Saturday afternoon after losing his balance at a park in DeKalb county.

According to the DeKalb County Coroner, Tom Wilson, the man was near a ledge at High Falls Park Saturday when he lost his balance and fell to his death.

Wilson says that the man fell between 40 and 60 feet from the ledge.

