Two inmates escape from Alexander City CBF

By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Corrections is searching for two escaped inmates from Alexander City CBF.

According to the Coosa County Sheriff’s Office, Richard Mordecai and Terry Warren escaped custody around 10:10 a.m. on Sept. 17.

Anyone with information about these two inmates is encouraged to call the Coosa County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 377-4922, or local authorities.

