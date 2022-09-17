Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Veterans Day Parade Registration

Raiders offense explodes for Region win

Randolph defeats Westminster 53-20
Randolph Raiders Wide Receiver Grayson Davenport (3) hauls in a pass against Westminster...
Randolph Raiders Wide Receiver Grayson Davenport (3) hauls in a pass against Westminster Christian Academy. Daveport finished with 15 receptions 323 yards and 4TD's in the Raiders win.(WAFF)
By Carl Prather
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 11:43 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Westminster Wildcats can score at any time during a High School Football game.

After all, the Wildcats average over 40 points per game heading into their Week 4 matchup with the Randolph Raiders.

Randolph witnessed first hand how deadly the Wildcats offense can be on the first offensive play of the game. Quarterback Brandon Musch scored on a QB keeper to give the Wildcats a 7-0 lead.

From there, it was all Randolph. Quarterback Andrew Hunter threw for 431 yards and 4TD’s as the Raiders beat Westminster 53-20 in a Class 4A Region 8 contest.

The Raiders responded with a Touchdown on their first offensive possession, but trailed 7-6 after a failed PAT.

After a defensive stop on Westminster’s next offensive drive, Randolph went to the air yet again. Senior Grayson Davenport hauled in 15 receptions for 323 yards and 4 Touchdowns, while Senior Running Back Nic Strong rushed for 146 yards, and 4 Touchdowns. Strong also added 3 receptions for 39 yards.

The Raiders (4-1, 3-0 4A Region 8) have an off week.

Westminster (3-1, 2-1 4A Region 8) travel to face Central Florence Friday, September 23.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison crash results in multiple injuries
Multiple people injured in crash on County Line Road
From left to right: Jammie Daniell Parker; Alyssa Paige Neal; Bridgette Brown Hall; Arvil...
4 people arrested in Morgan Co. drug bust
Police in California say a middle school employee suffered an overdose after a student brought...
Police: School supervisor overdoses on fentanyl after student brings pills to campus
Mariah Conn-Wilhelm is facing seven felony charges.
Woman charged after tying up man, beating him for hours, police say
One dead after being run over by tractor in Cullman
Cullman County man killed in tractor wreck identified

Latest News

48 Blitz Thursday Preview Show: Week 3
48 Blitz Thursday Preview Show: Week 3
48 Blitz Thursday Preview Show: Week 4
48 Blitz Week 4: Huntsville vs. Bob Jones
48 Blitz Week 4: Huntsville vs. Bob Jones
48 Blitz Week 4: Athens vs. Mae Jemison
48 Blitz Week 4: Athens vs. Mae Jemison