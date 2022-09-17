Raiders offense explodes for Region win

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Westminster Wildcats can score at any time during a High School Football game.

After all, the Wildcats average over 40 points per game heading into their Week 4 matchup with the Randolph Raiders.

Randolph witnessed first hand how deadly the Wildcats offense can be on the first offensive play of the game. Quarterback Brandon Musch scored on a QB keeper to give the Wildcats a 7-0 lead.

From there, it was all Randolph. Quarterback Andrew Hunter threw for 431 yards and 4TD’s as the Raiders beat Westminster 53-20 in a Class 4A Region 8 contest.

The Raiders responded with a Touchdown on their first offensive possession, but trailed 7-6 after a failed PAT.

After a defensive stop on Westminster’s next offensive drive, Randolph went to the air yet again. Senior Grayson Davenport hauled in 15 receptions for 323 yards and 4 Touchdowns, while Senior Running Back Nic Strong rushed for 146 yards, and 4 Touchdowns. Strong also added 3 receptions for 39 yards.

The Raiders (4-1, 3-0 4A Region 8) have an off week.

Westminster (3-1, 2-1 4A Region 8) travel to face Central Florence Friday, September 23.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.