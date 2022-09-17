Picture-Perfect Weekend...Mini-Heatwave Next Week

Picture-perfect weather today to kick off the weekend with plenty of sunshine and no chance for rain in the forecast. Afternoon highs will be climbing into the mid and upper 80s with calm and mostly clear conditions expected as we head into the evening hours. Overnight lows will remain comfortable in the mid 60s.

Same story weatherwise as we wrap up your weekend on Sunday with highs back in the mid and upper 80s, so make sure to get out on those outdoor plans! Dry conditions will persist as we head into next week and temperatures are really going to be heating up as we close out the last final days of summer.

Plan on low 90s to return to the Tennessee Valley by Monday and mid to upper 90s by Tuesday and Wednesday. Feels like temperatures will be nearing and possibly exceeding 100 degrees each afternoon, so stay hydrated. Even though it definitely will be feeling more summer-like as we introduce the first official day of fall on Thursday, temperatures will gradually start cooling into next weekend with the arrival of a cold front. Rain chances will remain rather minimal with more fall-like conditions returning behind the front.

Tropical Storm Fiona has been intensifying as it nears Puerto Rico and will likely become a Category One Hurricane by early next week. The latest track from the National Hurricane Center has Fiona curving northward and so at this time, it does not pose any impacts to the US.

