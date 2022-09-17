Lauderdale Co. residents arrested for allegedly distributing purple fentanyl

LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Agents with the Lauderdale County Drug Task Force discovered purple fentanyl and other drugs while executing a search warrant on Sept. 15.

According to a Facebook post from the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, the search warrant was executed at a residence on Kirkman St. in Florence. Agents discovered trafficking amounts of fentanyl powder, oxycodone pills, suboxone pills, marijuana and cocaine.

The Lauderdale County Drug Task Force says that it also found packaging and scales typically used for selling fentanyl.

Travian Stover and Tyrecca Thompson were arrested for allegedly distributing purple fentanyl (Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office)

As a result of the discovery, Travian Stover and Tyrecca Thompson were arrested and charged with trafficking fentanyl and unlawful possession of marijuana.

In total, the weight of the fentanyl found in the residence exceeded 125 grams.

