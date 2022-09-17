Deals
Franklin Co. bus driver arrested for DUI with 40 children on board

Rhonda Barksdale
Rhonda Barksdale(FCSO)
By Javon Williams, Zach Shrivers and Margo Gray
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKLIN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Franklin County Schools bus driver was arrested Friday morning on 40 counts of reckless endangerment after investigators say she was driving under the influence while taking 40 students to school.

Franklin County Sheriff Shannon Oliver said deputies received a call about a school bus driver, driving erratically. Before deputies arrived, a concerned motorist pulled in front of the bus to force it stop, driven by 58-year-old Rhonda Barksdale, according to Oliver. Sheriff Oliver said the concerned motorist boarded the bus thinking Barksdale was having a medical emergency, but discovered something else was wrong.

Investigators gave Barksdale a field sobriety test, which Sheriff Oliver said she failed.

Barksdale was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and 40 counts of reckless endangerment, one count for each of the students on board the bus.

Oliver said they are awaiting blood test results on Barksdale.

Sheriff Oliver said the students were on their way to Tharptown School. None of the students were injured.

WAFF 48 News has reached out to Franklin County Schools Officials for comment on Barksdale arrest. We are waiting to hear back.

Stay with WAFF 48 News for updates.

