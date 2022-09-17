Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Veterans Day Parade Registration

Alabama looks solid in all three phases, defeats Louisiana-Monroe 63-7

Alabama defeats ULM 63-7
Alabama defeats ULM 63-7(UA Athletics)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - After a close win against Texas the week before, the Alabama Crimson Tide made a statement at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

The Crimson Tide scored at least one touchdown on offense, defense, and special teams, rolling over the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks 63-7.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young finished the game with three passing touchdowns and two interceptions. Young also had a rushing touchdown as well.

The Crimson Tide finished with 273 rushing yards during the game, averaging seven yards a rush.

Alabama’s defense only allowed 169 yards and one touchdown during the game. Linebacker Will Anderson recorded his first career interception, taking it in for a touchdown.

Alabama’s special teams also played a huge role in the game, with Malachi Moore returning a blocked punt for a touchdown, and Brian Branch returning a punt 68 yards for a touchdown.

The Crimson Tide will begin SEC play next, when they take on the Vanderbilt Commodores. The game kicks off at 6:30 p.m. at Bryant Denny Stadium.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rhonda Barksdale
Franklin Co. bus driver arrested for DUI with 40 children on board
Travian Stover and Tyrecca Thompson were arrested and charged with trafficking fentanyl and...
Lauderdale Co. residents arrested for allegedly distributing purple fentanyl
A dozen teachers from an Iowa-area school say they have been diagnosed with breast cancer...
12 teachers diagnosed with breast cancer in last decade at same school, staff says
Rebecca Austin works at Hamilton Quick Mart, where the teen visited on Aug. 15 or 16, according...
‘She looked bad:’ Observant store clerk saves teen from alleged abuse situation
Louisiana authorities say 21-year-old Allison Rice was shot and killed in her car.
‘Senseless violence’: 21-year-old college student found shot to death in car, police say

Latest News

Auburn running back Jarquez Hunter (27) carries the ball as Penn State linebacker Tyler Elsdon...
Auburn falls to Penn State 41-12
Xavier Lankford attempts a pass during Alabama A&M practice
Bulldogs prepare for home opener
Tennessee quarterback (left) Hendon Hooker and defensive edge (right) Byron Young
Two Tennessee Vols win SEC Weekly awards
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) back to pass against Texas at Darrell K Roya l Ð Texas...
Georgia tops AP Top 25 College Football poll in week 3, Alabama falls to second