Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Veterans Day Parade Registration

Registered sex offender in custody after 3 month search

Tony Dewayne Glover
Tony Dewayne Glover(LCSO)
By Javon Williams
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - On Friday, Tony Dewayne Glover, 39 was taken into custody after a search was executed for him in June.

A Limestone County Investigator went to Glover’s home on a compliance check when he saw the investigator he fled. Glover was not found in the initial search and had been on the run since June 9.

Glover was wanted by the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office for several crimes.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison crash results in multiple injuries
Multiple people injured in crash on County Line Road
From left to right: Jammie Daniell Parker; Alyssa Paige Neal; Bridgette Brown Hall; Arvil...
4 people arrested in Morgan Co. drug bust
Police in California say a middle school employee suffered an overdose after a student brought...
Police: School supervisor overdoses on fentanyl after student brings pills to campus
Mariah Conn-Wilhelm is facing seven felony charges.
Woman charged after tying up man, beating him for hours, police say
One dead after being run over by tractor in Cullman
Cullman County man killed in tractor wreck identified

Latest News

Dr. Charles L. Karr
President for UAH named after unanimous vote
John Oliver
Albertville man leads Deputies on chase after stealing car, faces 9 charges
Collinsville man killed in single vehicle crash
Collinsville man killed in single vehicle crash
Life insurance is a topic most would rather shy away from, especially if it is insurance for...
FINANCIAL FRIDAY: Reasons to consider life insurance for your children