Registered sex offender in custody after 3 month search

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - On Friday, Tony Dewayne Glover, 39 was taken into custody after a search was executed for him in June.

A Limestone County Investigator went to Glover’s home on a compliance check when he saw the investigator he fled. Glover was not found in the initial search and had been on the run since June 9.

Glover was wanted by the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office for several crimes.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.