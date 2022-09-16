President for UAH named after unanimous vote

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - During a meeting on Friday the University of Alabama System Chancellor Finis St. John recommended the appointment of Dr. Charles L. “Chuck” Karr as the president of The University of Alabama in Huntsville.

“Dr. Karr’s sustained leadership will bring positive momentum and a strategic, unified vision to UAH as it continues its trajectory as a preeminent doctoral research university in one of America’s fastest-growing and most robust regions.”

The vote for Dr. Karr’s appointment was unanimous from the University of Alabama System Board of Trustees. Chancellor St. John said Dr. Karr earned his votes from his successful tenure as interim president.

“It is my highest honor to lead UAH as we work to fulfill our institutional mission as a premier research-intensive university that is responsive to the needs of the community and beyond,” said President Karr. “I am grateful for this incredible opportunity and look forward to working with all those driving UAH toward unprecedented success, including the Board of Trustees, Chancellor St. John, our faculty and staff, students and leaders throughout the Huntsville community. There are many exciting things happening on the UAH campus, and I know there is much more to come in our future.”

According to a release from the University of Alabama System, under Dr. Karr, UAH received one of the most significant appropriations in University history for its engineering building project. The project will allow UAH to advance its flagship program, foster innovative and impactful research efforts and address critical STEM workforce needs.

“Dr. Chuck Karr is quite possibly the most dynamic leader that I have ever been associated with, in higher education and beyond,” Trustee Ron Gray, chair of the UAH Committee of the UA System Board of Trustees said. “I am certain that under Dr. Karr’s leadership, UAH will not only reach its full potential but far surpass our expectations.”

As the interim president, Dr. Karr recruited new faculty and strategic leaders as well as secured merit raises for eligible UAH employees in FY 2023.

Before Dr. Karr was appointed as UAH’s interim president in November 2021, he had recently retired from the University of Alabama after 26 years. Sixteen of those years Dr. Karr spent as the dean of the University of Alabama College of Engineering.

Dr. Karr is credited with making the college one of the top-performing programs in the nation. He also more than tripled the College’s undergraduate enrollment with the recruitment of students, grew the faculty, supported the construction of new facilities to enhance academic programs and expanded research activity by increasing research awards to more than $45 million.

Previous to that Dr. Karr chaired UA’s aerospace engineering and mechanics department and was the College’s associate dean for research and graduate studies. Before this, he spent seven years as a research engineer with the U.S. Bureau of Mines.

Dr. Karr has earned a B.S in mechanical engineering and an M.S. and Ph.D. in engineering mechanics from the University of Alabama.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.