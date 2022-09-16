Deals
Mysterious slow-moving fireball caught on cam

People across the northern parts of the United Kingdom watched as a slow-moving fireball lit up the sky. (Source: Richard Kacere, UK Meteor Network founder)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
(CNN) – People across the northern parts of the United Kingdom watched as a slow-moving fireball lit up the sky Wednesday night.

Hundreds of people across Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern parts of England say the fireball lasted about 10-20 seconds.

Scientists say that’s a long time for a fireball to be seen, so they weren’t sure what it was at first.

Experts now say it was a meteor and not a piece of space junk.

