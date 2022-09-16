Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Veterans Day Parade Registration

Lifeline planning pilot program specifically for LGBTQ+ community

WAFF's Jasmyn Cornell reporting
By Jasmyn Cornell
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The nonprofit that operates the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline on behalf of the US Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) plans to soon launch a pilot program for LGBTQ+ individuals to call.

Vibrant, an agency under the Department of Health and Human Services, is hoping the program will add a more specialized crisis line for the community, eliminate barriers, and provide affirming support.

Members of the community are at an overall increased risk of violence and are at a greater risk for suicide attempts, according to the CDC.

According to The Trevor Project, LGBTQ+ youth are more than four times as likely to attempt suicide than their peers.

“Studies have consistently shown that the presence of one supportive adult in the life of a young LGBT person can reduce their suicide risk substantially,” said Daniel Walker, the outreach director of GLSEN Huntsville. So, these resources, you know, whatever they are, in any format are going to be tremendous for saving lives.”

Vibrant has not released a launch date for the program, but the organization hopes that it will become a permanent subnetwork of the Lifeline.

“I personally find it extremely moving that this has been created, and I know it will save lives and continue to move inclusion and equality forward,” said Walker.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison crash results in multiple injuries
Multiple people injured in crash on County Line Road
From left to right: Jammie Daniell Parker; Alyssa Paige Neal; Bridgette Brown Hall; Arvil...
4 people arrested in Morgan Co. drug bust
One dead after being run over by tractor in Cullman
Cullman County man killed in tractor wreck identified
Steven Rodriguez(left), Tedric Boldin (right)
Madison Police arrest 2 for robbery, 1 suspect charged with attempted murder
Teddy Gentry
Alabama’s Teddy Gentry arrested for marijuana possession

Latest News

Inflation hurting small businesses
Inflation hurting small businesses
Court of Appeals denies former Limestone Co. Sheriff’s request for judge dismissal
Day 4: Jurors expect long, thorough witness testimonies on Thursday
Marshall County man arrested on drug trafficking charges