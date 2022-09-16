Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Veterans Day Parade Registration

Huynh and Drueke still in Russian custody; families release new statement

Andy Huynh and Alex Drueke were captured while assisting Ukrainians in during war.
Andy Huynh and Alex Drueke were captured while assisting Ukrainians in during war.(Huynh, Drueke families)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The families of Alex Drueke and Andy Huynh, U.S. volunteers in the Ukrainian Army being held captive by Russian-backed forces, issued the following joint statement on Friday:

“As the Ukrainian Army advances into the Donetsk region, we anxiously await further news of Alex and Andy. It has been a month since Alex was last allowed to make a phone call, and we still do not have confirmation of their exact location. The Department of State has advised us that the current situation is a delicate one, and we should be prepared for all possible outcomes. We continue to pray and hold hope for their safety and swift release, and for the return of all of Ukraine’s prisoners of war and missing persons.

We are glad for the families of Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan to have the comfort and support of a personal conversation with President Joe Biden. We remain in constant contact with members of Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s staff, as well as officials of the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine and the Ukraine Embassy in the U.S. These are the appropriate channels of communication for prisoners of war, and while we would welcome a conversation with President Biden, we do not expect it at this time. We hold Griner’s and Whelan’s families in our constant thoughts and wish a positive outcome for them soon.”

People can learn more about Alex and Andy at http://www.praythemhome.net

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison crash results in multiple injuries
Multiple people injured in crash on County Line Road
From left to right: Jammie Daniell Parker; Alyssa Paige Neal; Bridgette Brown Hall; Arvil...
4 people arrested in Morgan Co. drug bust
Police in California say a middle school employee suffered an overdose after a student brought...
Police: School supervisor overdoses on fentanyl after student brings pills to campus
Mariah Conn-Wilhelm is facing seven felony charges.
Woman charged after tying up man, beating him for hours, police say
One dead after being run over by tractor in Cullman
Cullman County man killed in tractor wreck identified

Latest News

2022 Huntsville Veterans Day Parade
Register now for the 2022 Huntsville Veterans Day Parade
Rocketman Triathlon returns to north Alabama
Athletes gear up for annual Rocketman Triathlon
Pregnant women in Georgia can now claim their unborn child on their taxes for the upcoming year.
Women who are pregnant in Georgia can now claim unborn child on taxes
Non-profit to give away groceries in Hazel Green
Non-profit to give away groceries in Hazel Green and New Hope
The Atlanta City Council voted unanimously on Aug. 1 to donate $300,000 to the abortion fund.
Support grows at Atlanta City Council to donate $300,000 to abortion fund - clipped version - clipped version